CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly: Bitcoin Matters More than Blockchain

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

Brian Kelly, the highly regarded CNBC analyst and CEO of BKCM, a cryptocurrency-focused investment firm, explained in an analytical blog post that as a technology, bitcoin matters more than the blockchain. Since mid-2015, banks, financial institutions, and technology conglomerates have poured billions of dollars in research and development to commercialize blockchain technology. Enterprise-grade blockchain networks … Continue reading CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly: Bitcoin Matters More than Blockchain

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

