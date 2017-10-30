Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal

German Bundesliga club Cologne have been ordered to pay compensation to English Premier League club Arsenal over damage caused by their supporters during their Europa League match in London last month.

UEFA, European football’s ruling body, said on Monday it has also imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, on Cologne in the event of further disturbances.

The German club, which were further fined 60,000 euros (about £52,791), were being punished for the behaviour of their fans at the Emirates.

Cologne were issued with 3,000 tickets but about 20,000 of their supporters descended on the stadium, delaying the match kick-off by an hour.

Also, Portuguese club Braga have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Hoffenheim.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club guilty of racist behaviour and improper conduct of officials during the 2-0 home defeat by Ludogorets this month.

Braga were also fined 15,000 euros for a late kick-off infringement and their manager Abel Ferreira will serve a touchline ban when they visit Ludogorets on Thursday.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

