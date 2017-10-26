Comedian Ebiye proposes to his girlfriend (Photos)

Nigerian comedian, Ebiye Victor has proposed to his girlfriend, Ejeme at Eko Hotels, Lagos. He shared photos and videos from the proposal and wrote; “Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes #MyOrente 💜” Congrats to them!

The post Comedian Ebiye proposes to his girlfriend (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

