Comedy as governance
Perhaps, the only thing the flailing government of Muhammadu Buhari has done so well since coming to power in 2015 is blaming the previous administration for all the ills of the country including ones that happened long after 2015. We recall how the president missed the opportunity to capitalise on the positivity of the market…
The post Comedy as governance appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!