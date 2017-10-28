Comedy Central takes “Grab the Mic” search to Jos

For the concluding leg of its nationwide auditions, Comedy Central’s ‘Grab the Mic’ comedic talent search train will hit the city of Jos this Saturday. The auditions which holds at the Silk Suites Hotel and leads up from the Lagos and Port Harcourt auditions is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm. According to …

The post Comedy Central takes “Grab the Mic” search to Jos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

