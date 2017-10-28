Pages Navigation Menu

Comedy Central takes “Grab the Mic” search to Jos

For the concluding leg of its nationwide auditions, Comedy Central’s ‘Grab the Mic’ comedic talent search train will hit the city of Jos this Saturday. The auditions which holds at the Silk Suites Hotel and leads up from the Lagos and Port Harcourt auditions is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm. According to …

