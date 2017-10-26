Conte: Batshuayi Is Ready To Start

Antonio Conte has given his backing to Michy Batshuayi, backing him to make an impact from the offset or from the bench.

The 24-year-old forward joined Chelsea for £33 million, but had a difficult time last season. However, he has started making an impact now.

Batshuayi was the hero for Chelsea, as he came off the bench to score two goals against Watford and he was impressive against Everton, despite failing to score.

“I think he’s ready to start, he’s ready to come on during the game and have a good impact,”

Conte said. “Sometimes if I decide to play with two strikers, maybe I don’t know. But it’s important to know I can count on him.

“Last season was very difficult for him, but it was also difficult for me.

“I think Michy is improving a lot. He’s working very well and he’s understanding this football and what I want from him. He’s improving, he’s improving a lot.

“I’m very happy. Tonight he didn’t score, but he played very well. I don’t judge if my striker scores or doesn’t score; I judge the player’s performance for the team.”

The post Conte: Batshuayi Is Ready To Start appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

