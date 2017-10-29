Controversial Pretty Mike Receives Python As A Birthday Gift

Controversial Lagos big boy popularly known as “Pretty Mike” hits the headlines once again for nothing other than his weird lifestyle. Mike on his instagram page showed off the python he got as a birthday gift from one of his friends. He Captioned: Still my Birthday and I’m enjoying my new Pet Python � #BirthdayGift …

