Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Controversy as Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain Heavyweight titles

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua retained his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles on Saturday night, after he beat Carlos Takam in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000 under the roof at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. There’s controversy however after the referee, Phil Edwards, stopped the fight in the 10th round after Joshua caught […]

The post Controversy as Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain Heavyweight titles appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.