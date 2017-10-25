Controversy over Take Off Funds May Stall Insurance Rebranding Project – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Controversy over Take Off Funds May Stall Insurance Rebranding Project
THISDAY Newspapers
There are indications that insurance industry's rebranding project, scheduled for January 1, 2018, may not kick off as controversy over fund raising for the project is currently tearing the industry's market leaders apart. The rebranding project, an …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!