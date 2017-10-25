Convention: PDP NEC Approves Dec 9, In Abuja

…As Senator Reports Fayose To NEC

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally approved December 9 as date for the national convention which will hold in Abuja.

This comes as Senator Biodun Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South, reported the state governor, Ayo Fayose, to NEC over acts of impunity ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Addressing newsmen after the 76th NEC meeting, the spokesman of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said that “NEC had approved December 9 for the national convention and it will hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja”.

He further noted that the budget for the convention was submitted to the NEC for approval and that it is being considered. He however declined to state give the actual figure budgeted for the convention, saying that it is a party affair.

Speaking on the Fayose incident, Adeyeye, confirmed that the senator raised concerns over what he called acts of impunity in the state party, at the NEC meeting.

He said the senator by way of Any Other Business (AOB) raised complaints about constitution infringements and acts of impunity against the governor at the meeting.

He however stated that “Certain actions are being taken and consultations are being made. The matter should be looked into in order to avoid catastrophic outcomes in the party in the state.”

Adeyeye further stated that general waivers were ratified for new party members in Anambra and Oyo States.

While he stated that former governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja and others benefited from the waiver in Oyo State, he maintained that in Anambra, the waiver which was already given to the governorship candidate of Dr. Obaze was merely ratified.

He stressed that Obaze was given waiver before he before he emerged candidate of the party, saying the National Caretaker Committee has the powers to grant waivers which will in turn be ratified by NEC.

He added that all of the members who enjoyed the waiver will be given level playing ground as old members of the party.

The national publicity secretary, also said NEC made inputs in the ongoing constitution amendment on the party’s sacred document.

He stressed that the party is determined to ensure that the amendment complies with all processes so that it will not have problems like in 2013 that was faulted by the court.

“Item by item, line by line proposals were amended. Some were not accepted, some were accepted.

We now have something we can take to the states for approval. It will further be taken to the convention”, he said.

On the court orders against the party from the South west, he said “It is surprising that some people will still be going to court to get spurious court orders. But disciplinary actions will be taken on that matter.”

