Convert DELSU to federal varsity, Delta youhs urge FG

By Ochuko Akuopha

COALITION of Delta Youths, CDY, has urged the Federal Government to commence the process of converting Delta State University, Abraka, DELSU, to a federal university.

It said it was aware of moves by the lawmaker representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Mrs. Onyemachi Mrakpor, to upgrade the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, to a degree awarding institution, “under the guise of having a federal university in Delta State.”

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr. Mudiaga Abiri, said: “While we agree with Mrakpor’s intention, we disagree with the choice of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.

“The institution at Asaba has no such facilities and requisite manpower to provide the type of education envisaged by a conventional university. It will amount to spending billions of dollars in upgrading facilities, equipment and hiring manpower.

“As of today, our sons and daughters in Delta State cannot study medicine, law, linguistics, dentistry, pharmacy, economics, guidance and counseling, etc, in the federal university located in their soil. Majority are denied admission in conventional federal universities.

“The federal university in Delta State offers only science and engineering related disciplines. We, hereby, call on the Federal Government to immediately commence the process of converting Delta State University, Abraka, to a federal university.

“This is because DELSU already has a world-class teaching hospital, law faculty, college of medicine and other courses such as linguistics, economics, theatre arts, etc. This option is by far cheaper for the Federal Government than the option of upgrading the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.”

