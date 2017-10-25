Copa Del Rey: Barcelona manager, Valverde praises Jose Arnaiz after Real Murcia win – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Copa Del Rey: Barcelona manager, Valverde praises Jose Arnaiz after Real Murcia win
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has expressed his delight over debutant Jose Arnaiz's performance, in their Copa del Rey win at Real Murcia. The 22-year-old marked his first start for the club, with the third goal in the 3-0 win over the Segunda B …
