Corporal killed as rapists escape from police station in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – UNIDENTIFIED gunmen have shot dead, a police corporal attached to the Ashaka division, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State in a suspected reprisal attack over the death of two rapists.

Vanguard gathered that the police corporal, said to be the Investigating Police Officer, IPO of a case of rape, was allegedly killed by the assailants who stormed his residence on Monday.

The suspected rapists, it was learned, had drowned in a river in the community after they had escaped with handcuffs from the police station.

Sources said the deceased suspected rapists were among seven others who allegedly raped a girl (identity withheld) of about 20 years of age in the Ashaka community.

Giving details of the incident, a source who preferred anonymity, said the girl was raped three days ago and that the matter was reported at the police station.

The source said two of the suspected rapists were arrested by the police in the night and taken to the police station.

The source said: “After they were arrested, the two boys escaped from the police station that night and ran away with handcuffs to a river in the community. They jumped into the river where they later drowned.

“Their friends later saw the their corpse in the river with handcuffs and in annoyance, they went to the house of the police corporal where they shot and killed him.”

Contacted yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the killing of the police corporal.

He however declined to disclose the identity of the deceased police officer, saying, “We want to be able to inform his family first, because if the the family gets to know about his death on the pages of newspapers first, l will not have done well.”

On the possible motive of his killers, Aniamaka said: “I am not in a position to say anything now. Let it suffice to say that investigation is on already.”

