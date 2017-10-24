Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption allegation: Group urges anti-graft agencies to investigate IGP Idris

A coalition of civil society organizations have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to immediately conduct thorough investigation into allegations raised against the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Isa Missau (Bauchi Central). In a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, the group, […]

