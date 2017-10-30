Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption, human rights abuse: Edo CP reads riot act to police, criminals

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Edo state, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has warned operatives of the state command to steer clear of all forms of corruption in the course of discharging their constitutional duties or be ready to leave the service. Kokumo sounded the warning on Monday during a familiarisation visit to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo state council.

