Corruption remains Nigeria’s biggest problem – Obasanjo, Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Saturday declared that corruption, if not properly checked, will not allow government deliver on its promises. Osinbajo advised Nigerians to distance themselves from and shun all forms of corruption. He spoke in Ibadan the Oyo State capital at the Dorcas Hope Alive Initiative (DOHAL) foundation day public lecture. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

