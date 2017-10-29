Corruption remains Nigeria’s biggest problem – Obasanjo, Osinbajo
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Saturday declared that corruption, if not properly checked, will not allow government deliver on its promises. Osinbajo advised Nigerians to distance themselves from and shun all forms of corruption. He spoke in Ibadan the Oyo State capital at the Dorcas Hope Alive Initiative (DOHAL) foundation day public lecture. […]
