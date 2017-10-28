Corruption, tribalism, religion hamper development – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday declared his stand on raging issues, including corruption, tribalism and religion which he said were the key problems hampering Nigeria’s development. Osinbajo also talked on restructuring of Nigeria and agreed that “states should have more opportunities to develop themselves’’. Osinbajo spoke at a crowded Lagos conference, tagged: “Towards a Better […]

