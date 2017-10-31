Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cossy Orjaikor’s new Brazilian b*tt surgery Cost N1.5million

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Cossy Orjiakor recently made her b*tt changing procedure official and even gifted out two shops when she finished announcing it was a success. Insiders revealed that the actress was originally billed to pay the Hospital N1.8m but after due consultation, she was given a discount and she paid N1.5million for the whole procedure … …

The post Cossy Orjaikor’s new Brazilian b*tt surgery Cost N1.5million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.