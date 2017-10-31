Cossy Orjiakor gets new b*tt

In addition to adding another year, Cossy Ojiakor, just had a new b*tt, constructed at Grandville Medical and Laser; a plastic surgery clinic located in Surulere. The actress, who is thanking her fans for their prayers for a successful operation says she would have loved to throw a party, but she is recuperating at the …

