Cossy Orjiakor set to empower two lucky fans after having a successful b*tt lift surgery

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor who had a successful b*tt lift surgery yesterday is set to empower two lucky fans with free shops for two years. Cossy wrote; “Due to the Success of my operation…. I wish to empower two fans by giving out free shops for two years….u can start a drink joint or anything …

