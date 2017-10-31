Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Couple and 3 children found dead in Northern France

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A couple and their three children were found dead in Nouvion-et-Catillon, Northern France, on Tuesday in an apparent “voluntary killing,’’ a local daily reported.

Earlier in the day, a farm worker discovered five bodies of a man and a woman both aged 47 years and their three children aged between 20 and 12 years, according to Le Parisien.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

All the victims were shot dead, it added.

An investigation over “voluntary homicide’’ was opened while police are seeking “to establish precisely the chronology of the facts.’’

NAN

The post Couple and 3 children found dead in Northern France appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.