Court adjourns ex-gov Shema’s case till Feb 13, 2018

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A Katsina High Court has adjourned till February 13, 2018, for mentioning the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, against the former state governor, Ibrahim Shema, over alleged financial misappropriation under his administration.

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, at yesterday’s sitting, adjourned the case to allow for pending Supreme Court judgment slated for November 8, 2017.

Shema had gone to the Appeal Court in Kaduna to challenge the jurisdiction of Katsina State High Court, which upheld the judgment of the State High Court, after which Shema proceeded to the Supreme Court.

He was arraigned alongside his Commissio-ner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamisu Makana; Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Lawal Safana, and former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba, for alleged misappropriation of N11 billion during his eight years tenure as governor.

The post Court adjourns ex-gov Shema’s case till Feb 13, 2018 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

