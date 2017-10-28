Court affirms forfeiture of Tompolo’s assets to Nigerian government

An Appeal Court on Friday ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets belonging to former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, famously known as Tompolo. The Appeal Court made the decision over Tompolo’s refusal to honour court summons over fraud charges hanging around his neck. The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed […]

