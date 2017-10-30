Court order: Move to embarrass Jonathan —Ijaw youths

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has described the order of a Federal High Court, Abuja, that former President Goodluck Jonathan should appear before it as judicial persecution.

In a statement by its President, Mr Roland Pereotubo, the IYC said: “The motive behind the invitation is outside what the law prescribes. The invitation is calculated to embarrass the person and office of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. This is the first of its kind in the history of this country and it should not be allowed to happen.

“It is an affront to the person of Dr Jonathan for a court to invite him in such a humiliating manner, especially when it is glaring that the purpose is to use judicial power to persecute the man in order to put him to public disrepute.

“We will not allow that to happen. This is an insult to the Ijaw people. Those who want to foment trouble in the country should not use the sanctity of the judiciary to prosecute their aims. Jonathan’s acceptance of election defeat should not be taken as cowardice but a reflection of true statesmanship.

“This current government owes it a duty to respect the person of Dr Jonathan for the sacrifices he made to keep us united. No former president of this country has ever been openly humiliated the way this present government is persecuting Jonathan’s family.

“Let it not be seen as an offence for Jonathan to peacefully hand over power to President Muhammadu Buhari. The IYC calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and other ex-Presidents to intervene in the matter. The Ijaw nation will not sit idle and allow her son to be publicly humiliated in such a despicable manner.”

The post Court order: Move to embarrass Jonathan —Ijaw youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

