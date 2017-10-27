Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders EFCC to pay Audu.Maikori, £40m

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and three others to pay N40 million as damages to the president of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori. Justice John Tsoho awarded the costs as compensation for what he ruled as Mr. Maikori’s unlawful arrest and detention between February 17 and …

