Court orders Jonathan to appear as Witness in Metuh’s Case

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday held that former President Goodluck Jonathan must appear before it on October 25 as a defendant witness in compliance with court order. The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on October 3 granted an application filed by Olisa Metuh, to compel the ex-president to testify in the N400 million fraud […]

The post Court orders Jonathan to appear as Witness in Metuh’s Case appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

