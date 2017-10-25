Court orders the release of journalists who partook in an attempted fail coup

Two journalists have been ordered to be released on parole by a Turkish court, they were accused of involvement in the failed coup attempt last year to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The two journalists, Atilla Tas and Murat Aksoy, were expected to be freed later Tuesday, a representative …

