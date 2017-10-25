Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders the release of journalists who partook in an attempted fail coup

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

 Two journalists have been ordered to be released on parole by a Turkish court, they were accused of involvement in the failed coup attempt last year to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The two journalists, Atilla Tas and Murat Aksoy, were expected to be freed later Tuesday, a representative …

