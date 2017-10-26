Court rules on Total’s sack of 257 workers October 31 – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Court rules on Total's sack of 257 workers October 31
TODAY.NG
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Oct. 31 to rule on a motion brought by Luck Guards Ltd, praying the court to strike out its name from the suit filed by 257 disengaged workers. The workers were formerly with Total Exploration and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!