Court sentence Ex-FIFA official to jail

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

A 63-year-old former Guatemalan football official received an eight-month jail term Wednesday, he is the first person sentenced by a US judge over the sweeping corruption scandal that rocked world soccer. Hector Trujillo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy in a US federal court in Brooklyn …

