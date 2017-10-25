Court sentence Ex-FIFA official to jail

A 63-year-old former Guatemalan football official received an eight-month jail term Wednesday, he is the first person sentenced by a US judge over the sweeping corruption scandal that rocked world soccer. Hector Trujillo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy in a US federal court in Brooklyn …

The post Court sentence Ex-FIFA official to jail appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

