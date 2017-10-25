Court sets aside Apleni’s suspension – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Court sets aside Apleni's suspension
Citizen
24 March 2011 Director General of Home Affairs, Mkuseli Apleni, addresses the media at a news conference to announce new tariffs for ID documents, passports and other documents obtainable from Home Affairs. Photo: Johann Hattingh/ Citizen …
Court sets aside suspension of Home Affairs DG Apleni
WATCH: Apleni wins court bid to have suspension lifted
Court overturns Apleni's suspension
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!