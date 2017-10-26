Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#CrimeStats: Rape figures anger social lobby groups – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

#CrimeStats: Rape figures anger social lobby groups
Independent Online
SOCIAL lobby groups are not smiling after the release of the new crime stats which indicate a decrease in rape but an increase in sexual assault. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said in a detailed survey that rape victims were often under the influence
Cheap talk won't solve crimeSowetanLIVE
Crime stats reveal large increase in drug-related crime in GermistonGermiston City News
Minister Fikile Mbalula: Little Action Or Political Will Beyond A Mere Cosmetic Exercise Of A Fight Against CrimePolitical Analysis South Africa

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.