#CrimeStats: Rape figures anger social lobby groups – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#CrimeStats: Rape figures anger social lobby groups
Independent Online
SOCIAL lobby groups are not smiling after the release of the new crime stats which indicate a decrease in rape but an increase in sexual assault. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said in a detailed survey that rape victims were often under the influence …
Cheap talk won't solve crime
Crime stats reveal large increase in drug-related crime in Germiston
Minister Fikile Mbalula: Little Action Or Political Will Beyond A Mere Cosmetic Exercise Of A Fight Against Crime
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!