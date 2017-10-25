Crisis hits Ondo SDP as suspended exco members defect to APDA

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—CRISIS has hit the Social Democratic Party SDP in Ondo State has the state secretary of the party Dele Ogunbameru and other executive members were yesterday placed on indefinite suspension for anti-party activities.

A drama however played out as Ogunbameru and two others Lere Adeolu and Rapheal Irona were being suspended, they were defecting to the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, in Akure, the state capital.

The state chairman of SDP, Chief Korede Duyile and its Publicity Secretary, Remi Olayiwola announced the suspension of the three party leaders.

“The three men had on several occasions caused serious embarrassments to the party in addition to actions capable of causing disunity among members,” the party said, adding that they were “ suspended for their flagrant disregard for the party’s constitution, disloyalty, infantile behaviours at public functions and many anti-party activities.

The suspended secretary, according to the party state chairman was instructed to summon a state executive meeting, which he refused to do.

But the suspended state secretary of the party, Ogunbameru called the bluff of the party, saying he had successfully “led 11 out of the 20 state executives and over 3,000 members across the 18 LGAs of the state to the new party.”

Ogunbameru, speaking during his defection, said the SDP had failed in its democratic principles.

“The only reason for joining the APDA is because we see the APDA as a party with a true social democratic principle, ideology and philosophy.

“Since no serious political organisation like the SDP would condone flagrant disrespects and disregard to its constitution, the Secretary and the two others stand suspended indefinitely.

“ That their indefinite suspension is being referred to the national headquarters of the SDP in Abuja for necessary action as appropriate.

“ That all SDP members in Ondo state should henceforth disregard any action whatsoever that may be taken by the three men on behalf of the SDP.

