Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals adorable name of fourth child – Daily Star

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals adorable name of fourth child
Daily Star
FOOTIE megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the name of his fourth child with stunning Georgina Rodriguez. By Jamie Micklethwaite / Published 28th October 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. 0:00.
Cristiano Ronaldo announces the name of his fourth child with 25 days left until Georgina Rodriguez's due dateThe Sun
A Leg Up! Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches His Sons 'How to Become No. 1' in Sweet Photo of the Three During His WorkoutPEOPLE.com
Who the Heck Are Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby Mamas? Here's Everything to Know About the MysteryLife & Style Weekly
101 Great Goals –Mirror.co.uk –OK! Magazine
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.