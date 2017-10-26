Cross River government presents N2million to family of slain police officers

Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade fulfiled his promise by giving N2m cash to the families of two slain policemen and an injured corporal that were victims of an attack by naval ratings in Calabar on May 30, 2017. Some naval ratings had on the day attacked the Akim Police Station along the IBB Way …

The post Cross River government presents N2million to family of slain police officers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

