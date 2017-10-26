Cross River Super Highway project a hoax – Environmentalist

The Head of Media and Campaigns, Environmental Rights Action, Mr. Philip Jakpor has claimed that the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade’s signatory project is a hoax. According to him, the necessary steps to make it realisable were not followed. “We have complained earlier that we don’t believe that Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out. […]

