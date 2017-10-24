Crown Prince says Saudi Arabia returning to “a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions”

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman has said the country is returning to one that is open to all religions. He said this at the beginning of the landmark Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday, The Independent reports, promising to return to a “moderate Islam.” He said: We are returning to what we were before – […]

