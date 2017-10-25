CSR-in-Action Bags CMD training accreditation

Foremost sustainability advocacy, consulting and training outfit, CSR-in-Action, has bagged the Centre for Management Development’s (CMD) accreditation; a testament to the quality of its wide-ranging sustainability training programmes in the country.

CSR-in-Action offers training in business and leadership sustainability. Its College of Sustainable Citizenship (CSC), based in Nigeria, is focused on teaching individuals and corporate bodies about how to engrain sustainable best practices in the very core of their day-to-day activities.

The CMD accreditation implies that CSR-in-Action is a qualified trainer, having successfully scaled through rigorous quality assurance conducted by the apex Federal Government body for training in Nigeria. The accreditation exercise is process-driven, with steps to verify that the services offered by various training outfits meet or if possible, exceed customer expectations. Input into the exercise is sourced from public and private sector institutions such as the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Lagos Business School (LBS), Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade said: “It is gratifying to be endorsed by the CMD for our training programmes, especially since the endorsement is coming shortly after our recertification as currently the only Nigerian company with a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) training accreditation. This accreditation gives us the impetus we need to continue pushing frontiers in our quest to build a better Nigeria by training individuals and corporate bodies to incorporate good governance for the long term benefit of all; no matter their field of endeavour.”

Director, CSR-in-Action, Meka Olowola said: “The CMD accreditation proves yet again that CSR-in-Action is sub-Saharan Africa’s number one sustainability advisory firm. It aligns with our strategic vision to continually demonstrate best sustainability practices so we can serve the global interests of our diverse stakeholders. The next step for us is to extend our impact beyond the shores of Africa as we have locally.”

The accreditation represents yet another landmark for the organisation, that in 2012, attained consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). In addition to that, the outfit has embarked on several Civil Society Organisation (CSO) trainings across the nation with a view to attaining goals 8 & 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The post CSR-in-Action Bags CMD training accreditation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

