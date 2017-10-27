Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo wins 2017 Roberto Clemente Award – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wins 2017 Roberto Clemente Award
ESPN
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will be honored before Game 3 of the World Series on Friday as the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given out annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!