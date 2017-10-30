Cultists Breaks A Guy’s Head For Refusing To Join Them In Cultism – Photo

I can still remember the good old days how this people molested the shit out of me before I summoned courage to flag the flag. Well, it seems they still use that antics till this day. A 30-year-old man was attacked by some cultists who have been reportedly disturbing him to join their group in Sapele area of Delta state.

According to reports, the civil servant who is said to have been intimidated by the cult boys severally – was involved in an argument with one boy who allegedly stole his phone and in the course of the argument, the alleged thief who is said to be among the intimidating cultist – hit him on the head with a weapon for refusing to join their street cult in order to get back his phone.