Custom sieze over 1400 smuggled rice in a week in Ogun State

The Ogun State Chapter of the Nigeria Custom Service Area Command,has confirmed seizing 1,401 bags of rice and three used cars within the last one week. The goods were reportedly smuggled into the country from the neighbouring Republic of Benin. The Controller of the Area Command, Sani Madugu, disclosed this on Friday at the Idiroko …

