Customs arrest 3, seize 1,440 bags of rice, 14 vehicles, others worth N55m
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command have arrested three people in connection with smuggling of some prohibited items into the country. It also disclosed that it has seized one thousand, four hundred and forty bags of rice (1,440) with duty paid value of nineteen million, three hundred and eighty thousand, one hundred and sixty […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
