Customs arrest 3, seize 1,440 bags of rice, 14 vehicles, others worth N55m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command have arrested three people in connection with smuggling of some prohibited items into the country. It also disclosed that it has seized one thousand, four hundred and forty bags of rice (1,440) with duty paid value of nineteen million, three hundred and eighty thousand, one hundred and sixty […]

Customs arrest 3, seize 1,440 bags of rice, 14 vehicles, others worth N55m

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

