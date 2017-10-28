Pages Navigation Menu

Customs CG: APC government has derailed

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), retired Colonel Hameed Ali, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has derailed halfway into its tenure as it has failed to adhere to its core values, vision and mission. Daily Trusts reports that Ali spoke on Friday at the commissioning and official opening of the national headquarters of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) in Abuja. While he blamed the preponderance of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the President Muhammed Buhari government for the situation, he also noted that many of those who worked for the emergence of the administration are yet to be fully appreciated.

