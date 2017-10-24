Customs command impounds N15m goods



The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday seized goods estimated at N15 million from smugglers along the Gbao, Yekeme and pasha creeks of Lagos and Otta axis.

The seizure, which included 43,750 litres of Petrol were estimated at N6.3 million, 348 cartons and 25 sacks of assorted foreign soaps valued at N3.2 million.

The seizure also included 438 used tyres valued at N2.1 million and 300 bags of rice worth N2.1 million

Comptroller Sarki Kebbi, the Area Controller Western Marine Command,at a news conference said the command was apt in the use of intelligence gathering.

“ I have promised that under my watch as the CAC of the command, smugglers will not have their way to perpetrate their evil business.

“My men are highly motivated and I have ordered for a 24-hour patrol of the waterways and creeks and it is yielding positive result as you are aware.

“The NCS, in trying to curtail the activities of smugglers, has increased the manning of the high ways and some land border routes used for the smuggling.

“To this effect, smugglers have tended to fall to the waters, thinking that it will be easy for them. We are going to smoke them out of the waters. I have advised them to change business, otherwise they will have themselves to blame for their waterloo,’’ he said.

He said that the command’s operations would soon be boosted as the Comptroller General of the NCS, retired Col. Hameed Ali, had assured of the provision of two sea vessels.

He said that no suspect was arrested during the operation because the smugglers had mastered the terrain and were able to escape through the waters.

According to him, with the acquisition of the sea operational vessels, the officers and men will be able to make arrests.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

