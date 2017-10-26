Customs intercepts two containers of tramadol tablets

Nigeria Customs Tincan Island Port Command at the weekend, handed over 2 x 40ft containers laden with different types of tramadaol tablets.

They include 240 cartons of New Royal Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg tablets, 240 dartons of Double Extra Strong Tramadol 200mg, 240 cartons of Super Power Tramadol Hydrochloride, 70 cartons of Ibamol – Diclofenac Sodium Capsules 50mg and 60 Cartons of Really Extra – Analgesique.

Others are 240 cartons of New Royal Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg Tablets, 60 cartons of Really Extra – Analgesique, Antipyretique, Anti-Inflammatoire tablets, 240 cartons of Double Extra Strong Tramadol 200mg, 240 cartons of Super Power Tramadol Hydrochloride and 70 cartons of Ibamol – Diclofenac Sodium Capsules 50mg

The Customs Area Controller Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, who made the disclosure stated that the items were falsely declared as vehicles, cartons of makeup items and computer accessories. This discovery, he said, was sequel to the latest operational methodology adopted by the command through profiling, cargo selectivity and system checks of the advanced electronic manifest.

