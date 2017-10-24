Customs seize smuggled petrol, tyres, rice, soap worth N15m

The Nigeria Customs Service has seized goods estimated at N15m from smugglers along the Gbao, Yekeme and pasha creeks of Lagos and Otta axis. The seizure, which included 43,750 litres of Petrol were estimated at N6.3m, 348 cartons and 25 sacks of assorted foreign soaps valued at N3.2m. The seizure also included 438 used tyres […]

