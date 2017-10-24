Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs seize smuggled petrol, tyres, rice, soap worth N15m

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service has seized goods estimated at N15m from smugglers along the Gbao, Yekeme and pasha creeks of Lagos and Otta axis. The seizure, which included 43,750 litres of Petrol were estimated at N6.3m, 348 cartons and 25 sacks of assorted foreign soaps valued at N3.2m. The seizure also included 438 used tyres […]

Customs seize smuggled petrol, tyres, rice, soap worth N15m

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.