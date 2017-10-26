Pages Navigation Menu

World economies seen losing more than $6 trillion annually to cybercrime by 2021 – BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

The global community may lose up to $6 trillion annually to cybercrime by 2021, according to F. John Bray, consul general of the United States in its opening remarks at the 14th National Cyber-security Awareness Month in Lagos Tuesday. Bray said
