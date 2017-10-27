Cyprus Securities Regulator Trials Blockchain Oversight in OTC Markets
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed new details about its efforts to explore blockchain technology.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!