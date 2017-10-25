Daddy Freeze Reacts To 34-Year-Old Amber Rose Demanding Sex From 21-Year-Old Lover Everyday
First of all, I will say am not surprised. Afterall, older ladies go for younger guys just to make sure their seual cravings are satisfied. Can you even have sex everyday? You definitely can’t young folks because what these older ladies do is to ride you hard and throw you away and get another you.
Be wise. On this note, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to Amber Rose saying she demands sex everyday from her boyfriend, 21 Savage with 2 questions and biblical backings, Freeze wrote;
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!