Daddy Freeze v Timi Dakolo: Free the Sheeple Leader Hits Decisive Blow In IG Battle

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Instagram battle which started yesterday between West African Idol winner and controversial Cool FM OAP has taken another turn as Freeze has responded to Timi Dakolo’s jab. It had all started when Timi posted about divorce and how people should stick to their marriages a claim that Freeze was quick to counter, this prompted…

