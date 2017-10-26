Pages Navigation Menu

Daddy Freeze’s Ex-Wife Tells Timi Dakolo – Just Ignore The Myopic Man, I’ll Expose Him Soon

On Air Personality Daddy Freeze who is now known in Nigeria because of his controversial nature and for his arguably outrageous ways of criticizing men of  God was in war of words with Nigeria singer Timi Dakolo since few days now. 
However, his ex wife Opeyemi Olarinde has jumped to the defense of Timi, urging him not worry his head too much that she will soon expose Daddy Freeze and his antics. In her words: “Ignore the myopic man,” DaddyFreeze’s ex-wife,


